Wow! This is what Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have to say to their fans on the special occasion of Eid

Read on to know what Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have to say on the special occasion of Eid.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people always tag them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.

They fell in love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media.

The stunning Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and wished all her fans Eid Mubarak.

In the video, Karan is recording a selfie video along with Tejasswi, Parvez, and Ajmal, and wishing their fans.

Teja was very cute as always in the video. She was having a fun time. TejRan was wearing black, and the others were wearing white.

Well, aren’t they adorable?

