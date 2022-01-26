Wow! This is what Vaishnavi Macdonald had to say about Republic Day

MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald, who essays the role of Anubha in Zee TV’s Meet, revealed, “I truly believe that Republic Day makes every Indian come closer to one another as they bond over our country’s rich heritage, and I must say I am very proud to be an Indian. I have also enjoyed celebrating Republic Day every year. In fact, during our school days, we used to celebrate it with so much grandeur. I still remember that one of my teachers used to call me on stage with her every single year and ask me to sing along with her. Singing patriotic songs in front of my schoolmates, really made me feel special. This year, I plan to enjoy the day with my family members, and I plan to do something special on social media as well."