WOW! When Bhagyalakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare went Naagin way

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare is currently ruling several hearts as Lakhsmi in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bhagyalakhsmi.

The actress is paired opposite Rohit Suchanti who plays the role of Rishi Oberoi in the show.

Viewers have showered love and support to this new on-screen couple.

While Aishwarya is being lauded for her mature performance in the show, the actress is also loved for her beautiful outfits which she dons.

And now, we have come across a beautiful look of Aishwarya where she is donning a bright red saree which she paired with her stylish blouse and looked mesmerising.

Well, Aishwarya's look has reminded us of a popular TV actress who donned the same look for one of her shows.

It is none other than Surbhi Chandna. The actress has worn beautiful sarees for Naagin 5 and given major fashion goals.

Aishwarya managed to pull off the same look like a pro.

Take a look:

So, who wore it better, Aishwarya or Surbhi? What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

