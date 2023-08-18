Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra

Karan Kundrra has been one of the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment world. The actor is undoubtedly a fans' favourite celebrity and has a massive fan following. Over the years, Karan has starred in numerous shows and has earned huge success owing to his talent.
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been one of the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment world. The actor is undoubtedly a fans' favourite celebrity and has a massive fan following. Over the years, Karan has starred in numerous shows and has earned huge success owing to his talent. 

Apart from his acting and modelling career, Karan earned his vast fortune through multiple sources. He is also earning a huge amount from various brand endorsements, advertisements, and collaborations. With his hard-earned income, Karan had recently purchased a lavish abode in the city.

Karan Kundrra recently appeared on Curly Tales' Tere Gully Mein segment and had fun while exploring Sion's popular food corners. Hinting at his marriage date, the anchor questioned Karan when is he announcing his marriage date. 

Avoiding answering this question, Karan named all his upcoming important dates and events. He first said, "My next film is releasing on the 6th of October. Please watch it." He then said that after his film, there is Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. 

When asked about Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan revealed, "Ganpati is coming soon. Ganpati is very important. I am shifting to my new house in Ganpati." 

Finally talking about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan added, "Sab moh maaya hai. Zindagi main asli cheese hoti hai yeh, khao, piyo, aish karo."

For those who do not know, last year, Karan Kundrra bought a lavish sea-facing flat in the city’s poshest area Bandra. Karan's dream house has a sea-facing view, and it also has a private lift and a swimming pool. 

This luxurious apartment is located on the 12th floor of the building named 81 Aureate, located in Bandra. According to reports, the Bigg Boss 15 fame paid a whopping amount of Rs. 14 crore for purchasing the apartment.

As per reports, Karan Kundrra currently resides in a three-bedroom apartment that is reportedly located in Mumbai’s Yari Road, a premium locality overlooking the Versova beach. From an aesthetically designed living area to a beautiful balcony, Karan’s bachelor pad is all things cool. 

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he played Veer opposite Reem Sameer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

