WOW! Whenever I have worn a sari to your show, all my films have become a hit: Bhumi Pednekar tells Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be a fun and hilarious episode as Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will grace the show.

(Also Read: Must Read! Kapil Sharma REACTS to reports of rift between him and Akshay Kumar)

While Kapil teases Rajkummar about his marital status, the latter jokes about him ‘producing’ babies in the lockdown. Bhumi wore a beautiful sheer sari by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The beauty of the sari lies in the words embroidered on it. In the promo, Kapil Sharma appreciates Bhumi’s sari and asks her what is written on it. Bhumi says, “It has love written on it in all languages. And let me tell you, whenever I have worn a sari to your show, all my films have become a hit.”

Rajkummar adds, “You should have told me as well. I would have worn it too.” Everyone bursts into laughter.

Kapil also adds, “Rajkummar, you have built your body. But in the film you are neither romancing Bhumi nor are you fighting villains. Didn’t you ask the director, ‘Body kya maine cylinder uthane k liya banwayi hai?’”

(Also Read: Hilarious! Rajkummar Rao and Kapil Sharma's banter on The Kapil Sharma Show will have you in splits)

CREDIT: TOI