Wow! Which song is Jasrik rehearsing for their Atrangi wedding in Udaariyaan?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

As we know, Jasmine is all set to do her wedding in the Atrangi style. The cast and crew are gearing up for the celebrations of the Atrangi wedding. In this video we see Jasmine and Amrik Singh Virk rehearse on a song and have left it to fans to guess which song they will be dancing on!

Fans are super excited about their Atrangi Wedding and for the fact that will Jasmin understand the truth befor the wedding!

In the upcoming track we will see that Jasmine is ruling over one and all in the Virk house. She has put the entire family to shame and they have no choice but to abide by it and keep silent. Fateh (Ankit Gupta) is pained to be marrying Jasmine, but he too has lost hope of a miracle.

We saw how Tejo (Priyanka Chaudhary) went to the Gurudwara on the day of Fateh’s wedding to pray for a miracle.

Tejo did not go for the wedding, but chose to serve in the Gurudwara. However, she will be called by Jasmine to the Virk house. Jasmine will want Tejo and Fateh to go through the pain of losing each other.

Jasmine will also plan to humiliate Tejo during the wedding.

Will Tejo be pushed to look for a fightback?

As we know, the miracle will happen with not Fateh but Amrik marrying Jasmine.

How will this happen? Gear up for the big twist in Udaariyaan.



