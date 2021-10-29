WOW! Will Katrina Kaif REVEAL her wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal in Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif has been recently seen making headlines for her rumoured wedding in the year end with Sardar Udham star Vicky Kaushal. It is well known that the Tiger actress shares a perfect bond with superstar Salman Khan and if anyone in the industry can dare to pull Katrina’s leg over such news/rumours, it is none other than Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself.

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have been on one reality show after another to promote their Diwali release Sooryavanshi. After Chal Hawa Yeu De, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Big Picture, the trio will shoot for Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 15 on Friday evening.

So now, with them shooting for the show tonight, we wonder if Salman will be able to get Katrina spill the beans and set the record straight about her wedding with Vicky. So far, while there have been reports about the wedding month, date, venue, bridal trousseau, Katrina and her team have denied the news while Vicky and his family have stayed tight lipped.

Can we hope Salman Khan will help us get closer to the truth? Well, definitely! In fact, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 may just use this as an opportunity to get newer fans to watch the special episode that will air during the coming weekends.

After all, Bollywood weddings always interest the masses. Meanwhile, there are reports that Katrina’s sister and mother have already started shopping for the winter wedding and that Katrina will deck up as a bride in Sabyasachi's latest wedding creation.