WOAH: Rakhi Sawant reveals that her ‘ex-husband’ Ritesh has been offered Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp!
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg... read more

23 Feb 2022 09:21 AM | TellychakkarTeam
HAPPINESS: Rakhi Sawant engages in a noble cause - distributes food among the less privileged!
MUMBAI: The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant was recently seen attending the wedding ceremony of Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz. When Rakhi... read more

23 Feb 2022 09:14 AM | TellychakkarTeam
MUST READ: Archana Puran Singh’s househelp has become EXTREMELY POPULAR and a STAR in her village, here’s why…
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.(Also Read: AMAZING: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time... read more

23 Feb 2022 08:44 AM | TellychakkarTeam
OMG! Naagin 6: Not One But three Major surprises that Tejasswi Prakash got after the Bigg Boss Grand Finale?
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash who completed 9 years in the industry has recently been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and on the grand finale it was... read more

23 Feb 2022 05:00 AM | Aayushi Hemnani
Shamita Shetty
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers liked her game since her OTT days.The... read more

23 Feb 2022 02:30 AM | Ektaa Kumaran
Revealed! ‘I’m not a part of ‘Naagin 6’, says Amrapali Gupta, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Amrapali Gupta says she is not a part of supernatural fiction ‘Naagin 6’. The actress earlier appeared in a standalone promotional... read more

22 Feb 2022 11:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Really! Comedian Raju Shrivastava opened up about his tussle with Kamaal Rashid Khan
MUMBAI: Srivastava kick-started his career by playing small roles in some major films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani... read more

22 Feb 2022 10:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Amazing! Divyanka Tripathi dons herself in a beautiful black dress
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has ended now and the lead actress of the show Divyanka Tripathi is missing from the television screen. Her fans are also... read more

22 Feb 2022 10:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Throwback! Jay Bhanushali’s reaction to Mahi Vij’s wedding post is hilarious
MUMBAI: It is a very special and memorable day for the popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The actress revealed the reason for it... read more

22 Feb 2022 10:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Must Read! Swaran Ghar actor Ronit Roy why he decided to stay away from TV for so long
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz.He has been part of many projects. He is known for playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas... read more

22 Feb 2022 10:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
CONFIRMED! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Vidisha Srivastava to replace Nehha Pendse in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We are constantly keeping you updated about all the... read more

22 Feb 2022 09:47 PM | Harmisha Chauhan Parikh
Much in Love! Ankita Lokhande pens a sweet note for hubby Vicky Jain on his television debut with ‘Smart Jodi’
MUMBAI: Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared the promo of the show along with a sweet note for Vicky. She wrote... read more

22 Feb 2022 09:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adorable! Bharti Singh's pregnancy glow is unmissable
MUMBAI: Popular comedian Bharti Singh announced her pregnancy some time ago. She is presently seen as the host of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki... read more

22 Feb 2022 09:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
OMG! Post getting TROLLED for offering an MBA course to an IIT-PhD, Shark Tank India host Rannvijay Singha REACTS
MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz.He is known for hosting reality shows like Roadies and Splistvilla.The... read more

22 Feb 2022 09:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
EXCLUSIVE! Rishi Grover bags Colors' newly launched show Parineetii
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Ekta Kapoor recently launched her brand new show... read more

22 Feb 2022 09:12 PM | Harmisha Chauhan Parikh
Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping... read more

22 Feb 2022 08:40 PM | Shraddha Mestry
Raqesh Bapat
MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty form one of the most beautiful and adorable couples of the industry. The couple first met inside the Bigg... read more

22 Feb 2022 08:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bharti-harsh
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is expecting their first kid in a couple of months, recently got candid about a number of things... read more

22 Feb 2022 07:54 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Harshad Chopda
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right... read more

22 Feb 2022 07:36 PM | Shraddha Mestry
Hunarbaaz-madhuri
MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors. The show is similar to India’s Got Talent and had a good start. It... read more

22 Feb 2022 07:12 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Nakuul
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens. The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing... read more

22 Feb 2022 07:03 PM | Harmisha Chauhan Parikh
Sana Sayyad
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Spy Bahu is an upcoming serial on the channel Colors TV, the show will... read more

22 Feb 2022 06:51 PM | Shraddha Mestry
Gaurav Khanna
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping... read more

22 Feb 2022 06:36 PM | Shraddha Mestry
Sapna Choudhary
MUMBAI: Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular performers in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. She is very popular for her dance performances... read more

22 Feb 2022 06:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra reveals major twist in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5-year-old kid Ruhi... read more

22 Feb 2022 06:02 PM | Shraddha Mestry

