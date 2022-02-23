MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg... read more
MUMBAI: The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant was recently seen attending the wedding ceremony of Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz. When Rakhi... read more
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.(Also Read: AMAZING: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time... read more
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash who completed 9 years in the industry has recently been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and on the grand finale it was... read more
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers liked her game since her OTT days.The... read more
MUMBAI: Actress Amrapali Gupta says she is not a part of supernatural fiction ‘Naagin 6’. The actress earlier appeared in a standalone promotional... read more
MUMBAI: Srivastava kick-started his career by playing small roles in some major films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani... read more
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has ended now and the lead actress of the show Divyanka Tripathi is missing from the television screen. Her fans are also... read more
MUMBAI: It is a very special and memorable day for the popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The actress revealed the reason for it... read more
MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz.He has been part of many projects. He is known for playing Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas... read more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We are constantly keeping you updated about all the... read more
MUMBAI: Television's popular actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared the promo of the show along with a sweet note for Vicky. She wrote... read more
MUMBAI: Popular comedian Bharti Singh announced her pregnancy some time ago. She is presently seen as the host of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki... read more
MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz.He is known for hosting reality shows like Roadies and Splistvilla.The... read more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Ekta Kapoor recently launched her brand new show... read more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping... read more
MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty form one of the most beautiful and adorable couples of the industry. The couple first met inside the Bigg... read more
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is expecting their first kid in a couple of months, recently got candid about a number of things... read more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right... read more
MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors. The show is similar to India’s Got Talent and had a good start. It... read more
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens. The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing... read more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Spy Bahu is an upcoming serial on the channel Colors TV, the show will... read more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping... read more
MUMBAI: Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular performers in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. She is very popular for her dance performances... read more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5-year-old kid Ruhi... read more