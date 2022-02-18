Wow! Yashraj Mukhate turns ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ dialogue into a music video, Gia Manek’s reaction is unmissable

MUMBAI: Gia Manek who rose to stardom from the show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Jeannie Aur Juju’ can’t control her excitement to see the favourite dialogue of the show ‘Saath Nubhana Saathiya’ been used as a music video. Famous musician Yash Mukhate converted a small screen from the daily soap into a hilarious music video.

Also Read: Must Read! Who looked better as 'Gopi Bahu' in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya? Giaa Manek OR Debolina Bhattacharjee

Reacting on the same, Gia had said that she was very shocked when she first saw the video. “Such interest can also be made on this. I am so happy that the audience likes it and it gained so much popularity,” the actress was quoted saying.

In the original video, Kokilaben scolds her daughters-in-law, Gopi and Raashi, and asks who emptied the cooker and put it on gas. The auto-tuned video has gone insanely viral on social media.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! "We are coming back after a decade", Giaa Manek on her bond with Mohammad Nazim and her character Gopika in Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Currently, she is being seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe and getting an overwhelming response. The actress had also played a minor role in the 2010 Hindi comedy film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke. Well, during lockdown one of her dialogue from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became famous. The dialogue gained immense popularity after musician Yashraj Mukhate turned it into a song. Many celebrities also made videos and shared them on social media.

Credit: Pinkvilla