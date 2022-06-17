Wow! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's makeover will leave you awestruck, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

In the upcoming episode, the story takes a 1 year leap where it’s seen that the servants are preparing for a celebration. Preesha is seen in a perfect wife avatar and she makes sure that the arrangements are perfect. She orders the servant to go and check on her husband but later figures out that he must be stuck on wearing a tie. Shockingly, Preesha’s husband will be Armaan and she will lovingly help him wear a tie. On the other side, Rudraksh gets ready and is stuck on wearing a tie where Ruhi comes to save the day and helps him.

Likewise, Take a look at her new avatar with Armaan aka Altamash Faraz and Karan Kaushal Sharma aka Digvijay Thakur in this video.

In the previous episode, Preesha starts to have labour pain but she tells Malti to inform Rudraksh as he is with Revati. She tells Malti that if Revati comes to know about this, she will come to the hospital. Malti immediately acts on it and distracts Revati. Later, Malti goes downstairs and informs the family. Preesha gets hospitalized and when Revati comes to ask for the baby she informs her that the baby is dead. Later, Preesha informs Rudraksh about it, and the doctor comes with the baby.

