Wow! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's makeover will leave you awestruck, Deets Inside

Preesha starts to have labour pain but she tells Malti to inform Rudraksh as he is with Revati. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 18:37
Wow! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's makeover will leave you awestruck, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

Also read Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! The show takes a 1 year leap, Armaan and Preesha are husband and wife

In the upcoming episode, the story takes a 1 year leap where it’s seen that the servants are preparing for a celebration. Preesha is seen in a perfect wife avatar and she makes sure that the arrangements are perfect. She orders the servant to go and check on her husband but later figures out that he must be stuck on wearing a tie. Shockingly, Preesha’s husband will be Armaan and she will lovingly help him wear a tie. On the other side, Rudraksh gets ready and is stuck on wearing a tie where Ruhi comes to save the day and helps him.

Likewise, Take a look at her new avatar  with Armaan aka Altamash Faraz and Karan Kaushal Sharma aka Digvijay Thakur in this video. 

Check out the video

Also read Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Drama! Saransh hears RuSha fighting as they blame each other for the missing baby

In the previous episode, Preesha starts to have labour pain but she tells Malti to inform Rudraksh as he is with Revati. She tells Malti that if Revati comes to know about this, she will come to the hospital. Malti immediately acts on it and distracts Revati. Later, Malti goes downstairs and informs the family. Preesha gets hospitalized and when Revati comes to ask for the baby she informs her that the baby is dead. Later, Preesha informs Rudraksh about it, and the doctor comes with the baby.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Star Plus Rudraksh Khurana Zaid Yeh Hai Chahatein Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Karan Patel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 18:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adorable! Anupamaa's Samar and Sara are finally fallen in love with each other, Here's a proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that Star...
Sab Satrangi: New Challenge! Shweta has another chance to prove that she is an ideal wife
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Wow! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's makeover will leave you awestruck, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show
MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff is one such veteran actor, who’s on-screen energy is incredible and never ceases...
Recent Stories
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Latest Video