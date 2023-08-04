Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show has a gripping storyline, is always among the top three shows on television. Its TRPs increase every week.

Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav, opposite Pranali Rathod. Within no time, he made a place in the audience’s hearts, though AbhiRa had a very strong fan following.

One of the reasons why the show is successful, is because of the camaraderie and bond that the co–stars share.

Everyone on the sets of the show get along with each other and share a great bond of friendship.

A lesser-known fact is that Jay Soni is an exceptional cook and he brings the yummiest food for the entire cast and crew of the show.

He would share his tiffin with everyone on the sets of the show during lunch break.

Isn’t that such a cute gesture?

Well, it is commendable for Jay of having such a beautiful bond with the cast of show in a very short span of time. No wonder the performance look real on the show.

