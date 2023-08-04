Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and loved shows on television, one of the reasons being the special bond that the star cast shares.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 12:58
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show has a gripping storyline, is always among the top three shows on television. Its TRPs increase every week. 

Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav, opposite Pranali Rathod. Within no time, he made a place in the audience’s hearts, though AbhiRa had a very strong fan following. 

One of the reasons why the show is successful, is because of the camaraderie and bond that the co–stars share.

Everyone on the sets of the show get along with each other and share a great bond of friendship.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Realisations! Kairav arranges for a special way to apologise to Muskaan )

A lesser-known fact is that Jay Soni is an exceptional cook and he brings the yummiest food for the entire cast and crew of the show.

He would share his tiffin with everyone on the sets of the show during lunch break. 

Isn’t that such a cute gesture?

Well, it is commendable for Jay of having such a beautiful bond with the cast of show in a very short span of time. No wonder the performance look real on the show. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Muskaan refuses to forgive Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni Abhinav TellyChakkar
Like
58
Love
136
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 12:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rabb Se Dua: Haider apologises to Ghazal for Ruhaan and Dua's actions
MUMBAI: Haider apologises to Ghazal for Ruhaan and Dua's actions and asks what he can do to make up for their mistake....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat proposes Sai for marriage
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Congratulations! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted outside a clinic; netizens speculate there’s ‘good news’
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021. The two were in the relationship for many years before they...
Imlie: Oh No! Chini plays her trick, Imlie-Atharva’s relationship faces a MAJOR misunderstanding
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tensed! Akshara scared of Abhimanyu finding out the truth
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Aarohi connects the dots about Abhir’s identity
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Congratulations! Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted outside a clinic; netizens speculate there’s ‘good news’

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rhythm Chanana
Really! Rhythm Chanana breaks her silence on being accused of copying Uorfi Javed, says “If you notice there is a gap in my Instagram…”
Disha Parmar
What! Disha Parmar opts out of Ekta Kapoor’s new show due to ‘personal reasons’, fans speculate she might be pregnant
Shark Tank India 2
Must Read! Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain celebrates ‘Sustainability Week’ by painting 300 trees
Television actresses
Uff! Check out the stunning looks of these hot Television actresses
Shoaib Ibrahim
Aww! This is how Shoaib Ibrahim pampers his pregnant wife Dipika Kakar, check it out
Tejasswi Prakash
Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”