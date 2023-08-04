Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason; read to know more

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and loved shows on television and one of the reasons for the success is because of the special bond that the star cast shares.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The show has a gripping storyline, is always among the top three shows on television, and every week the TRPs increase.

Jay Soni had entered the show as Abhinav and he was opposite Pranali Rathod within no time he made a place in the audience’s hearts through AbhiRa had a very strong fan following and in spite of that he made his way into the hearts of the fans.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and bond that the co–stars share.

Everyone on the sets of the show gets along with each other and they have a great bond of friendship.

A lesser-known fact is that Jay Soni is an exceptional cook and he gets yummy food for the entire cast and crew of the show.

Whenever they would b lunch break he would share his tiffin with everyone on the sets of the show.

Isn’t that such a cute gesture?

Well, there is no doubt that Jay in such a short span of time, created this beautiful bond with the cast of the show and today.

No wonder because of the bond they share the performance looks so real because  of the bond they share.

Apart from acting Jay also has a talent for cooking.

Apart from acting Jay also has a talent for cooking.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

