WOW: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pragati Mehra feels fortunate to be offered strong characters!

MUMBAI: As Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has introduced a time leap of 15 years, actress Pragati Mehra has come on board.

Pragati was on a break from TV for a year. Talking about it, the actress says, “I declined work last year because I was not comfortable stepping out and exposing my family to the virus. I don’t think the risk was worth it, as I live with my mother. Today, my family and I are fully vaccinated and it is a more calculated risk at this point.”

YRKKH has been on air for 12 years.

While many may think that the story has run its course, Pragati believes that the new chapter will be treated as a fresh tale. She says, “The writing team knows what they are doing. Pehli story aath saal sunaayi, agli paanch saal sunaayi ab ye wali shaayad terah saal suna le (smiles). I was a part of Uttaran for six years. Can it get jaded and boring? Yes, it can. But agar character mein kuchh naya ho raha hai and it’s evolving, then why not?”

The actress agrees that television offers limited opportunities to senior artistes, but feels fortunate to be offered strong characters.

On the personal front, Pragati is single. However, unlike earlier, she is not averse to finding her soul mate and taking the plunge. She says, “Yes, one should have a companion. But I am not 19 anymore and I don’t hold ki koi bhi hona chahiye. Jo bhi hona chahiye dhang ka hona chahiye. Over the years, I have realised that companionship doesn’t come with infatuation, but with time. I was in a relationship for three years but realised this wasn’t the person I wanted to be with even though there was nothing wrong with him. I couldn’t pick a fault in the person or relationship, but I knew that if I married this person, it wouldn’t last.”

She adds, "Till about a few years ago, I was open to love, but not marriage. I wasn't ready to take the responsibility of a partner... his family. Today, I am open to the idea of marriage. But I would get married to somebody with whom I wouldn't have to compromise at any level. I am willing to walk the distance, but not at the cost of my values."

