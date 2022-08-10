Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here is why the Rajan Shahi family drama is grabbing eyeballs

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The Show has been dishing out some interesting tracks that have kept the viewers hooked onto their screens and every episode has something exciting to look forward to, adding to the legacy of the longest-running show.

While the show began in 2009 with Akshara and Naitik, their grandkids have now taken the gripping story forward in a way no one imagined. Here are 5 reasons the show has been grabbing eyeballs for 13 long years.

Leading pair

While earlier it was played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu are now the leads and played effortlessly by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Their chemistry is just heartwarming and viewers have fallen in love with them from day one.

Family values

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never strays from the Indian traditions and values. This is one of the reasons the show has touched the lives of so many.

Relatable content

The show has captured the essence of every household in India and that is why fans find the content so relatable and can identify easily with it.

Twists and turns

Every step of the way, the show has brought new and exciting twists keeping its ardent fans glued to the screens. There is never a dull moment in the show and fans look forward to what new drama is in store.

Captain of the Ship

Rajan Shahi no doubt has the magical touch and he has kept viewers intrigued about the show for 13 long years. He has managed to touch the lives of many with the show.

