Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is up with a relatable hack with fans, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Dhamaka! Akshara interrogates Manjari about Neil

In this video we see that Pranali Rathod who plays the lead role of Akshara in the show is up with an exciting thing to share. She is popping up the bubble wrap. The diva is simply giving childhood nostalgia in this video.

In the upcoming track, Akshara is shocked to know the huge truth and the unfair things done with Neil who is actually a Birla.

Akshara thus rushes back home where she stops Manjari and questions her face to face. It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

