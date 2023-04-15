WOW! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Arohi aka Karishma Sawant has an Uncanny resemblance to THIS Bollywood star! Find out who?

Karishma Sawant portrays the character of Aarohi and is loved as the grey-shade character.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 11:20
MUMBAI:The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that launched in 2009 and reached 3000 episodes in 2019.

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings.

While we have always found some or the other version of actors having doppelgangers or look-alikes, in common with folks like us. We have also seen incidents of finding celebrity look-alikes.


And fans feel like, Karishma Sawant, even though might not be a direct look alike, has an uncanny resemblance to B-town actress Rakul Preet Singh, and if you look close enough, you will see that they have very similar sharp features and cheek bones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, this is Karishma’s first show, before this, she worked as a cabin crew member as the reports suggest.

Her character on the show has been through a lot of ups and downs and currently, the track is focusing on Akshara's struggle and Abhir’s health struggle.

