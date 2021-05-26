Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Kundra distributes wellness kits, medicines and oximeters for COVID-19 patients

MUMBAI: Karan Kundra is one of the most popular television celebrities. The actor has been wooing audience with his acting chops.

The handsome lad is now winning hearts with his act of service. He is one of the celebrities who have stepped forward to help the people in need during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor provided help to those who are suffering amid this crisis. Also, Karan Kundra himself got caught in the midst of a cyclone. The actor said while speaking about the cyclone, “We were shooting around Gujarat border and we had a very poor network due to the cyclone. We had lost almost all communication for about 4 days. I could not even contact my parents. Despite this, in the time of this pandemic, we were trying to re-post and re-share the needs and problems of the people who are facing difficulties.”

Talking about joining hands with Uday Foundation and donation, Karan Kundra further said, “As soon as I came to know about Uday Foundation being better than others, I went ahead and contributed. Many of my family members are in the medical field and they are already helping to send oxygen cylinders and other things. Whatever we can do and whatever is possible with our existing resources, we are doing it. Apart from this, we have social media, where we can actually send information to people. In this way, we are trying to ensure that the right people are connected. Any people in need and someone who is available for help can be brought together.” Karan Kundra distributed wellness kits, medicines and oximeters for COVID-19 patients through Uday Foundation.

On the work front, Karan Kundra is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is playing the role of Ranveer in the show.

