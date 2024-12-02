Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant gives an update on her latest project, check it out

MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is a well-known face on Indian Television. She became a household name for playing the role of Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has thus garnered a sizable fan following over the years with her screen presence. The show however took a leap a while back and Karishma is no longer a part of it but her fans are always rooting for her.

Her fans have always kept an eagle eye on her upcoming projects and want to see her soon on-screen.

Seeing the love and enthusiasm of her fans, Karishma was overwhelmed and shared a sweet update on her Insta story recently. Previously she had shared, “something exciting coming up” and this left her fans all excited. She then shared another story a few hours prior to that and wrote, “First of all I did not expect a huge response on my previous story. The response of anticipation and love for me has filled my heart with so much joy which is unexplainable…”

Check out her entire story here;

Isn’t that simply sweet!

What are your thoughts on Karishma’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

