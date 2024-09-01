Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe address dating rumors, Breaking their silence; Says ‘Charcha karo hamare…’

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

MUMBAI: Right now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched television shows. Following in the footsteps of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Samridhii Shukla, and Shehzada Dhami are now the leaders. The two main characters in the novel are married to fulfill Akshara's final request. Ruhi is portrayed by Pratiksha Honmukhe as the daughter of Neil and Aarohi. Shehzada portrays Armaan, while Samridhii takes on the character of Abhira.

Ruhi is currently in love with Armaan, who is Abhira's husband. Although there is a triangle of love, Ruhi is wed to Rohit, Armaan's brother. Even though the show is filled with turmoil, whispers are circulating in the rumour industry suggesting that Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe are developing a romantic relationship. However, they responded to the same thing in a recent interview.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe said they were not concerned by these rumors in an interview. The actress said that since they are aware of their shared relationship, they don't feel the need to defend themselves from others. She said that people can't stop talking because they will think what they want to think. Nothing will affect their friendship; they are good friends and will act in their usual manner. Shehzada Dhami stated that these rumors do not affect him. He went on to say that since everything is personal, he doesn't want to think about it too much. "Charcha karo hamare baare mein," he laughed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's most recent track, meanwhile, talks of Rohit going missing. Everyone is looking for him, and an investigation has begun. Even though Dadi Ma doesn't like it, Armaan and Abhira are pushing Aryan to play hockey in today's episode. When they get to the hockey stick, Aryan misplaces the stick that Rohit gave him. Abhira controls the circumstances and convinces Aryan to play. Dadi climbs to the floor to face Abhira and Armaan. However, gets touched when she sees Rohit's photo on the hockey stick.

Fans predict that Armaan and Abhira will get closer in the next episodes and that Cupid will eventually hit them.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe address dating rumors, Breaking their silence; Says 'Charcha karo hamare…'
