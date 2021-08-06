Wow! You will never believe the whopping amount, Veteran actor, Rekha Ji was paid for shooting the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! 

MUMBAI: The enigmatic star Rekha may not be seen on screen often but whenever she does, it’s a head-turner because of her timeless charm. Ever since the evergreen icon has made her appearance on screen to introduce Star Plus’ new show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her again. Well, making their wish come true, StarPlus has finally raised the excitement quotient a notch higher by releasing the latest promo of the show starring none other than legendary actor Rekha Ji once again!

We all are aware that Bollywood actors also make select appearances on the small screens from time to time, but have you ever wondered about the real reason for that brief special appearance? One of the most recent examples is of Rekhaji making a special appearance for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s promo. A source from the industry shared, “There is no parallel to Rekha Ji! We all know her charisma is boundless and she was also a part of the first promo when the show was launched. The title of the show is inspired by one of the most melodic tracks of Bollywood and this song has a special place in her heart. It's truly wonderful that she is a part of the second promo as well which talks about trouble in paradise for Sai & Virat’s love story on the show.”

Also, as per industry sources the Bollywood Diva has got a huge sum of money, to the tune of around 5-7 crores for the brief 1-minute appearance in the promo! Now, that’s some serious moolah we must say!