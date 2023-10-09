WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes

MUMBAI: After her successful stint in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir, Yukti Kapoor is back with her next show which is airing on Star Plus.

The actress is portraying the lead role of Keerti Shukla in Star Plus' recently released show Keh Doon Tumhein.

The show also stars Mudit Nayyar in the lead role.

While saas-bahu dramas are still in trend, amid all this, Vajra Productions have come up with a mystery-thriller television series.

The show premiered on small screens just a few days ago and it has left the viewers intrigued.

We all know how television's content has changed a lot with time.

Along with that, the shooting styles have also changed and the makers are going a notch higher to make the shows a visual experience for the viewers.

Spilling beans on the grandeur of Keh Doon Tumhein, Yukti revealed some exciting details in a recent media interaction.

Spilling beans on the shooting location of the show, Yukti said, ''We are shooting in Panchgani and not in Mumbai. Everything is quite unique about the show as we are shooting at real locations for the show. Everything is realistic. I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes.''

Shedding light on the action scenes, Yukti quipped, ''The viewers will get to see action in a very different zone. Keerti's character is much more stronger than my previous show's character Karishma Singh in Maddam Sir.''

