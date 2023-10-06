Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thank all the fans for their love and support

MUMBAI:Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.

They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.

The couple is getting together for a project for the first time, and fans are super excited about it.

A few months back, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were expecting their first child, embracing parenthood soon.

Just a month ago the actors were blessed by a baby boy and the actress had updated their fans and well-wishers.

She shared a note and captioned it saying “Allahumma baarik fihi”.

Today the couple shared a photo with their son where they revealed his name.

They captioned the photo saying “Our ZEHAAN! Revealing our little one's name, ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for your love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love”

Gauahar was recently seen promoting a Netflix reality show, “In Real Love”, which was hosted by her, along with Rannvijay Singha.

Zaid and Gauahar revealed in many interviews about how they fell in love and got married. She met her husband during the toughest time of her life and hence, their relationship is very strong and special.

Well, congratulations to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar from team TellyChakkar and we wish them all the happiness and love as they embrace this new journey of parenthood!

