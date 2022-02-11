WOW! Zain Imam Aka Agasthaya Raichand of Fanaa turns into This to win back Reem aka Paakhi?

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention because of its intriguing and gripping plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, while Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, is played by Akshit Sukhija.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry has a lot of fans. The fans are quite interested to see how fate will connect them. Are they going to fight for each other or against each other? Well, that was one of the questions that people had in their minds very early on and it seems like fans have gotten the answer to it as well very quickly in the show.

Zain Imam has been winning hearts since his debut and is getting a lot of praises for his performance in the show 'Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan'

as Agasthaya Raichand .

The cast of the show usually takes to social media to share glimpses and sneak peeks of their shoot life. And with Valentine's day around teh corner fans are curious to know how the cast is celebrating the special day.

A picture of Zain was shared by a creative and the post read 'Our Teddy', we knew Agathaya Raichand could turn into whatever he wants bit little did we know that he could also turn into a Teddy bear:

The Show recently saw the entry of Krrip Suri as a police officer, it'll be interesting to see what twists and turns his character brings to the show.

