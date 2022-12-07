Wow! Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya achieves this BIG MILESTONE; Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and more actors celebrate | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Nowadays, the show is facing a lot of ups and downs regarding the storyline as we saw the return of Karan Luthra in the form of Arjun Suryvanshi aka Shakti Arora.

He is trying to give out hint that he is Karan. Preeta aka Shraddha Arya and Kritika aka Twinkle Vasisht have found a strange connection with him.

And on the other hand, Arjun aka Karan is also to take revenge on Luthra family as he is under the misconception that Kavya is Rishabh’s daughter and Preeta has moved on in her life with Rishabh.

But despite all this, the team of Kundali Bhagya is rejoicing and celebrating five years of their screen time.

Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra, Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra, Anjum Faikh aka Srishti have taken to their social media handles and shared their happiness.

Have a look!

Congrats, Team Kundali Bhagya!

