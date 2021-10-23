WOW: Ziddi Dil Yeh Maane Na actor Shaalein Malhotra spills beans on how he manages to stay fit despite a hectic shoot schedule!

MUMBAI: Shaalein Malhotra is currently a part of SAB TV show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The show is about Special Agent Karan Shergil, who is stern with his trainees and prepares them for the tough life in the army. Soon, Monami, a kind-hearted doctor, joins his team and Shaalien plays the titular role in the project.

He recently spilled the beans on his fitness secret and how he manages to stay healthy amid his hectic routine. In a candid conversation, he reveals his love for martial arts, ways to stay happy and his inspiration to stay healthy.

Talking about his fitness routine, Shaalien said, “Fitness is an integral part of my life, to ensure that I am always fit, I have been involved in a regular fitness regime for a very long time now. There is a misconception that being fit means being muscular, however to me being fit is all about eating well, getting good sleep and leading a healthy lifestyle. My workout routine keeps changing, depending on the requirements of the roles that I’m playing. Sometimes I need to look muscular, other times I need to put on weight, however as soon as I depart from a character I go back to my original routine. We often neglect our mental health, but mental and physical health always go hand in hand. If your mind can conceive it your body can achieve it. My fitness mantra is eating healthy, having a good lifestyle, and enjoying life.”

Expressing his love for martial arts, Shaalien said, “I started practicing Martial arts 8-9 years ago, it has helped me immensely in my personal and professional life. It helps me stay focused, keeps my reflexes sharp, my mind clear and makes me feel lighter and stress free. Every character requires a different kind of training so I have been able to be as regular with it as I would like to, but I always go back to it when I have the time. Martial Arts has proven helpful in Ziddi Dil Maane Na because a lot of kicks and core activation are involved during the action sequences, so the process becomes a breeze because of my knowledge. My character requires an authoritative aura, and this definitely helps me in making my eyes look focused and I can stare at someone like a lion and my eyes are always fixated on the target and it's easier for me to stay in my character and embody its essence completely.”

