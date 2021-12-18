Wow!Bigg Boss 15: Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan is all praises for Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: The first wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 15's house, Rajiv Adatia, has been making headlines since Day 1 because of his presence in the house. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan came out in Rajiv's support and lauded the latter for his game inside the house.

Gauahar said while talking about Adatia, "The first three weeks when I saw him in the game he has done fabulously well and for a person who is not from the industry and he has stood for himself. People know him as a person and he is very entertaining and he has a voice and he is not letting anyone bully him. I am loving every side of him, he is emotional, he is funny and entertaining. He was loud when he had to be, he was meek whenever he had to be so overall he has been a great contestant on the show. However I haven't been able to watch since the last 3 weeks but whatever I have seen of him, I think he is adorable"

Rajiv Adatia, who is a producer and owns a big event management company in London, managed to turn the tables on people who thought he wouldn't get a grip on the show. Due to his conduct inside the house, he has earned a fan base among all the celebrities.

Rajiv has been a real surprise on the show and has been described as one of the more entertaining contestants. Co-contestant Nishant Bhat called his entry the most 'surprising' during one episode. In the past, celebrities such as Gauahar Khan and Vikas Gupta have also expressed their support for Rajiv Adatia and have repeatedly praised his game.

