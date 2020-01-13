Wrap-up! Rubina Dilaik’s final ‘goodbye’ to her Shakti team

MUMBAI: Actress Rubina Dilaik has set a benchmark by playing a character of a transgender in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She gained immense respect and popularity with this show.

TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively report about the show taking a leap and female protagonist Rubina Dilaik discontinuing to be part of the show post the story jump. We also mentioned TV actress Jigyasa Singh, who became a household name with her character portrayal as Thakpi in Thapki Pyar Ki and was last seen in Nazar, being roped in to depict female lead in the Shakti. Jigyasa will play grown-up character of Heer while actor Simba Nagpal, who is seen in shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies, has been roped in to play the male lead post the leap.

Rubina has wrapped her shoot and here’s how Shakti team made her last day of shoot very special. Take a look!