Writer-Director-Producer Mitu is back with Seize The Day Season 2 focussing on COVID awareness among people

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has compelled us to lock ourselves in our homes once again. While everyone was coping up with the challenges that we all faced last year due to the lockdown, we have again landed in the same situation.

With things getting worse as the cases are shooting up with every passing day, everyone is urged to stay back home and not go out.

It's been a few weeks since the lockdown is imposed and people are yet again trying to indulge themselves in some creative work to pass time.

We all know that our celebrities have always been a major source of inspiration who has encouraged people to do something good.

Apart from being busy with their personal lives, celebs never fail to stay connected to their fans via social media. In fact, many celebs have done so many productive works during this time and also inspired their fans to do so.

But this time, it's more about making people aware of the ongoing situation apart from being productive.

Writer-director-producer Mitu is back once again with Seize The Day season 2 and this time too many celebs have supported her for this.

The motto of this series is ''Humari Suraksha Humare Hath Mein''.

The previous season had 50 episodes while this season will be having a limited series.

Popular faces of television like Poorva Gokhale, Soumya Tandon, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Rohit Bose Roy, Jayati Bhatia, Maninee De, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Ankit Bathla among others have come forward to create Covid awareness among people.

It will be a short film on COVID awareness.

ALSO READ: Manasi Salvi in Zindagi's Bhaage Re Mann

The celebs will also be talking about being mentally as well as physically fit.

Here's the promo:

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Mitu revealed how the celebrities have always supported her for all her work and this time too they came forward to support her and help people create awareness as it is the need of an hour.

She went on to say that this series would not have been possible without the support of the actors.

Mitu is known for her creative skills and with the latest season of Seize The Day, she has given her share of support to help people during these trying times.

Mitu's production house Positive Thinkerz has come up with so much creative content which explores the creative side of the celebs.

Mitu has always been ahead of everyone when it comes to being creative and using her skills in the best possible way which is helpful to many in these pandemic times.

Well done, Mitu!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Writer-director-producer Mitu brings the creative side of THESE TV celebs during quarantine and how