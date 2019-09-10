Writer Ruchika Kaushik Tiwari pens down a book titled ‘Please Do Not Judge Me’

MUMBAI: Writer Ruchika Kaushik Tiwari was born to hold the pen and narrate some wonderful stories. She has script-headed many popular and hit TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Naagarjuna, Detective Didi, and Ishq Mai Marjawan, among others.



Ruchika hails from Mumbai and has urban streaks to her imagination. After the completion of her BMM from Mumbai University, she was like any clueless graduate, wishing to do a lot of things but not knowing where to start. After trials and errors, she became a successful script head/writer in the Indian television industry. In 7 years, she has some famous runs on GEC to her credit. But with an itch to explore, she took a break from television to try out OTT media and simultaneously wrote a book titled Please Do Not Judge Me. Part one has already been published and is available on Kindle.



Please Do Not Judge Me is a contemporary romantic saga of Miss Ruhani Kashyap. She is a confused yet focused 24-year-old looking for love and magic in her mundanely interesting life. A multi-tasker like her tries to maintain zen as she juggles with her media job, active matrimonial hunt, and family pressure to get married.



Every chapter unfolds a new shade of Ruhani... whether she will find love, end up in sinful sexcapades, or go back to the forbidden romance that she does not dare to talk about. She is a millennial soul craving to experiment.



Ruchika shared, 'The idea was to break the stereotypes and to dive into the wilderness. Ruhani as a character is an unconventional young girl. She hates to stand by the rules, and she is nothing that a regular Indian girl is generally portrayed like. She is different! She is like a wild child living in every girl who is suppressed and forced to live in the contradicting world. And so I feel Ruhani would say PLEASE DO NOT JUDGE ME. I believe everyone should read this book to wipe out the perceptions and norms that are set for women.'



Keep soaring, Ruchika!