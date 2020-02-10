WWE superstar John Cena extends his support to Asim once again

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Now for the first time in history an international star from the world of wrestling as supported a Bigg Boss contestant and he is none other than WWE champion John Cena.

And now Cena once again shared a photo of Asim and extended his support to the yound lad.

Now this shows that Asim has a massive following internationally and we won’t be suprise if he is the winner of the show.

Check out the post below: