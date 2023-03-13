Yaadein! THIS is the last memento Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has left of her makeup room from the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you how the actors of the show are getting back to shoot despite the major fire that broke down recently and Aishwarya Sharma’s last moments from the set that are left with her.

Star Plus's serial Ghum Hai KisiKe Pyaar Mein is a very popular show that revolves around the life of Sai, Virat, and Pakhi. The show recently took a leap and the drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

The set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein had caught fire recently and the fire had spread to where the set of the show Banni Chow Home Delivery used to be.

The actors and team were reportedly rescued unscathed and have even shared stories that they are doing well and no severe injuries were sustained.

Now, the next day, despite the major traumatic event yesterday, the team Ghum seems to be high spirited and seems to have resumed shoot for the show.

Ayesha Singh, who essays the character of Dr. Sai Joshi shared a story which showed that the shoot has continued and both Aria Sakaria (Savi) and Aishwarya Sharma shared posts about bouncing back stronger than before.

The team has had many happy-sad moments on the set and it was like a home for them. This morning Aishwarya Sharma shared a reel on her social media which was the one, she last shot in her make up room.

The actress captioned the post as, “Last reel of my make up room which was saved in my drafts miss you my set my home my room”

We are glad that the stars of the show are in high spirits and despite such a grave loss, they are fighting and moving on.

