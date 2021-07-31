Yaaron Dosti Bahut Hi Haseen Hai… &TV Par 

MUMBAI: Friendship is a relationship not bonded by blood but is as close and strong as any blood relation. And when artists work together, they tend to form an inseparable bond of friendship, and these bonds are not limited to lights, camera, and action! Celebrating the magic and madness of friendship are &TV’s inseparable dosts - Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki’s Genda Agarwal, Harsha Goel and Pankhudi Jaiswal; Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai’s Shanti Mishra and Sakina Mirza, Ramesh Prasad Mishra and Zafar Ali Mirza; and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari.

&TV Ke Naye Dost: While &TV’s newest fictional offering Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, has kickstarted its shooting recently, the on-screen trio of Genda (Shrenu Parikh), Harsha Goel (Kajal Patil), Pankhudi Jaiswal (Heena Warde) are setting new friendship goals. They share a beautiful bond on-screen, supporting each other and being each other’s strength; Shrenu, Kajal and Heena have started evolving a close bond behind the camera. Shrenu Parikh, as Genda shares, “There has been an instant connection with both Kajal and Heena ever since we met for the first time on the set. We gelled up pretty well within few initial days. Now it does not even feel that I have met them recently. They remind me of my school friends, and just spending time with them brings a wave of nostalgia in me.” Kajal Patil, as Harsha Goel adds, “Shrenu and Heena are sweethearts. We had an instant connection and effortless friendship. And that is what makes our bond so special. Since we are shooting, I will be spending the friendship day with them, and I am sure we will have a rocking time! Heena Warde, as Pankhudi Jaiswal, adds, “Some bonds are so pure and instant that it does not take much of an effort. Such is our bond. We clicked from day one, and with every passing day, the bond is only becoming stronger and closer, both on-screen and off-screen.”

Kabhi Dushman Toh Kabhi Saheli: While Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) and Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) are the bickering neighbours living in a cohabited haveli in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? their bond is the complete opposite off-screen. Sharing a ‘kabhi Dushman-Kabhi saheli’ bond on-screen, off-screen these two female leads share a beautiful rapport. Talking about their friendship Akansha Sharma as Sakina Mirza says, “Over time, Farhana has become a dear friend to me. We do our make up together, share our meals, listen to music, make unlimited fun reels and sometimes gossip. There have been times when I mispronounce a few Urdu words; Farhana helps with it. She makes sure that she takes out time and refines my Urdu diction. I never knew that I would be finding my best friend at work.” Farhana Fatema, as Shanti Mishra adds, “On-screen we are the perfect padosis, we fight and even stand unified in front of others. While off-screen, we have become thick friends. The make-up room is our hangout spot! We do all sorts of things over there and have a lot of fun. We both share the same love for acting and dancing, which made us even closer. Akansha is a wonderful co-actor and now one of my closest friends. She feels like family to me.”

Acche Waqt Ke Sabse Bade Dushman Aur Bure Waqt Ke Sabse Acche Dost: The on-screen arch-rivals Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) and Mirza (Pawan Singh) in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? have a short time become BFFs and share a bond of brotherhood and love. Pranks, jokes and non-stop laughter define their friendship. Expressing their fondness for each other, Ambrish Bobby, seen as Ramesh Prasad Mishra, says, “Ever since I met Pawan, I felt an instant connection with him. He is warm and welcoming, and I can talk about anything and everything with him. When we are not shooting, we spend hours chatting about Lucknow, current affairs, acting and everything under the sun. I am so glad to spend this friendship day with Pawan.” Pawan Singh, seen as Zafar Ali Mirza, shares, “Ambrish and I share a ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’ kind of a friendship. I believe just like Mirza is incomplete without his rival Mishra, I am incomplete without Ambrish. He has become an important part of my life that I cherish dearly. Ambrish is just like an elder brother to me. We spend a lot of time in our make-up room when we are not shooting. We make funny reels. In one of our reels, we even tried dancing! I feel only Ambrish can cope up with my level of craziness.”

Chote Parde Ke Jai Aur Veeru: The bromance between Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aashif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is unmissable! While on-screen, they constantly trying to outdo each other, but off-screen, they are inseparable and together, they are a house on fire!. Talking about their fun bond, Aasif Sheikh, as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, shares, “Rohitashv and I are best of friends; we have spent years working together, and we share a great bond. The reason why we can showcase a rather bittersweet act on-screen and ace it perfectly is all because of the way we understand each other. Friendships like these always keep you motivated as you know that there is someone who will always believe in you. On this friendship day, I pray for our friendship to last till eternity because that is how much I cherish this friendship.” Rohitashv Gour, as Manmohan Tiwari, adds, “After spending nearly seven years with him, we have learnt a lot about each other. We know that we can always fall back on one another and share a screen with him, just a cherry on top of the cake. While on-screen, we both have this invisible jealousy, which ignites most of our fights. Behind the scenes, both Tiwari Ji and Vibhuti laugh at every smallest of smallest joke and share meals. On some days, I even bring an extra serving of his favourite daal for lunch. In contrast, he will bring me some of the juiciest kebabs and delicacies that he enjoys making on his own. It is gestures like these that make our bond stronger than ever.”

This Friendship Day, catch these BFFs of &TV - Shrenu Parikh (Genda), Kajal Patil (Harsha Goel) and Heena Warde (Pankhudi Jaiswal) in Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki premiering on August 10, 2021, at 9:00 PM; Akansha Sharma (Sakina) and Farhana Fatema (Shanti), Pawan Singh (Mirza) and Ambrish Bobby (Mishra) in Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? at 9:30 PM; Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai? at 10:30 PM airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!