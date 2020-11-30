Yash A Patnaik on Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Some crazy stuff is coming your way!

MUMBAI: Producer Yash A. Patnaik is thrilled looking at the response his show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been receiving. He promises that there is a lot more in store for the audience. “I won't spill the beans! But I must say, be ready for a roller coaster ride. Some crazy stuff is coming your way!” says Yash, who is known for his shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Rang Badalti Odani.

In the show, After Vansh’s sad demise, Kabir has threatened Riddhima to marry him or else he will kill everyone in the family. Riddhima gives in as she feels that the family is her responsibility now.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a thriller and Yash says that this makes it very challenging content-wise. “Daily thriller is a tricky genre. There is always a fear of exhausting the story and plots, hence one needs to innovate constantly. It takes a lot from the creative team to keep coming up with something or the other every week, every episode and every scene. I am glad my wife and business partner, Mamta and her team, along with the Channel, are coming up with ample twists and turns to keep the audience engaged,” he says.

The producer loves working with the lead pair Helly shah and Rrahul Sudhir. “It has been a wonderful experience working with both Rrahul and Helly. Rrahul is a brat. He is always in for some mischief. In real life, he is very different from Vansh. But when he is in front of the cameras, he just transforms. He is such a hardworking guy. I am happy to see the adulation he has been receiving from the audience. On the contrary, Helly is a doll. I must say she is one of the finest actors on television today. She has mastered her craft. You give her any emotion, she adds her magic to it. As a person, she is a very affectionate girl and a thorough professional,” he says.