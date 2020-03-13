Yashashree Chiplunkar to enter &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrath Kathayein

MUMBAI: Actress Yashashree Chiplunkar, who rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Dard, has been roped in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrath Kathayein.

Devotion or ‘Bhakti’ is considered as one of the most supreme human emotions. For every God, there is a devotee, and similarly, for every devotee, there is a God who supports and guides their devotees to the path of happiness and harmony, in their time of need. God’s constant guidance and presence in a devotee’s life strengthens a disciple’s devotional journey. Such is the story of Santoshi Maa whose presence brings about peace and contentment in her ardent devotee’s life. Capturing this pure connection between ‘Bhakt and Bhagwan’, &TV show, ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrath Kathayein’ has been captivating its viewers with its various significance and stories behind every vrat (fasting) week on week.

Giving her ardent devotee Swati (Tanvi Dogra) guidance to overcome another disheartening situation, Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh) will explain her the significance of a vrat known as ‘Baglamukhi Vrat’. The importance of this vrat comes to the fore when the evil Palomi unleashes all her wrath to end Swati’s life, this time using black magic as her weapon of destruction. Santoshi Maa in all her grace and power once again comes to Swati’s rescue asking her to observe the Baglamukhi Vrat bring an end to her woes. Essaying the magnificent role of Devi Baglamukhi will be actor, Yashashree.

Considered the eighth power of the Mahavidya, Baglamukhi Devi is known to paralyze the evildoer and all its evil spawns and schemes making them powerless. With her molten gold complexion, she rules over deceit and annihilates every evil manifestation, the goddess who holds the mace in one hand vanquishing the demon by her other hand is known to be benevolent in her stance but fierce when it comes to punishing the evildoer.

Speaking about her character, the actor, Yashashree Chiplunkar shared, “The viewers have known of many Devi’s which have been shown in some way or another on Television. Baglamukhi is one such Devi that has not been explored much on television. Baglamukhi Devi is the eighth of the ten Mahavidyas and its mantra evokes innumerable advantages for all-round protection, prosperity, and stability. I am fortunate to get an opportunity to be a part of this show and work with Gracy Ji.”

With the evoking of Baglamukhi Vrat under Santoshi Maa's guidance, will Swati be able to cease the power of evil Palomi and all her malicious schemes?