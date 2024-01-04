Yashashri Masurkar on Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi completing 100 episodes: It feels wholesome

MUMBAI: Playing the role of Bela in Invictus T Mediaworks’ Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi has been nothing short of a dream come true, says actress Yashashri Masurkar. She adds that the show stands apart from everything else on air today.

“It feels wonderful to be part of a show that’s different. Now, we have reached a milestone of 100 episodes. It feels wholesome. I could see Bela’s resemblance to any other normal housewife, who’s trying to make ends meet. I saw that helplessness and that faith in her husband, a woman who is dedicated to her household and suddenly comes to know about her husband’s second child. Now, she has to deal with a very complex emotion, and this was what exactly that drove me to play Bela,” she says.

Not only this, shooting the show was fun too, she says. “I have had a fun time shooting with the kids and Manav. We have had many funny moments on the set, like a child who was playing my daughter, was always clinging to me. We all started calling her baby kangaroo. There was this one scene where Manav had to stop me from walking away and suddenly he started dancing and walking like Dev Aanand, singing a song and we all broke out laughing!”

Talking about how her character will evolve, she says, “There’s going to be a major twist Progress-wise Bela will be seen as someone much stronger and determined to take revenge. The audience response has been amazing. I usually get stopped by elderly people or kids. They all know me by how Aarya calls me ‘Gud kaki’ and it's nice to see that we have been successful in making that place in the audience’s heart!”

Meanwhile, ask her how she balances her personal and professional life, and she says, “I lead two different lives and balance them very well. I try to keep Bela as natural and believable as I can. You will see in some episodes, I didn’t even hide my pimple marks, we wanted every housewife, and every mother to relate to Bela.”



