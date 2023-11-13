Yashashri Masurkar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 07:30
Yashashri Masurkar

MUMBAI: Yashashri Masurkar, the talented actress who plays the role of Bela in the hit series "Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi," shares her thoughts on being a part of the show.

“I am playing Bela, Ankush’s wife (Manav Gohil). My role is of an understanding wife and a devoted mother who is righteous, strong and wise and who will face the biggest challenge any wife or mother can face in her life,” she says.

She adds that she loves being an actor. “I can't even imagine not being an actor. It is what I wanted to do since I was 4/5 years old,” she says. Talking about changes in the industry, she says, “There are too many. To name one big change, social media followers matter more than talent these days. I also found some good changes like people aren’t afraid to experiment with new stories or concepts.” She adds, “To keep talent above everything else and get rid of the 90-day payment rule. We receive money 90 days after the telecast and it’s not fair to the actors.”

Talking about her future plans, she says, “I want to work, travel, have fun and just take it easy in life.”

Yashashri Masurkar Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Bela Manav Gohil Ankush Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Goons enter the Luthra Mansion, Shaurya's life in danger
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Oh No! Kavya’s father has to pay a huge price for her enmity with Giriraj
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
MUMBAI : Rakul is a well known face in the entertainment industry. The 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil...
BEAUTIFUL! Check out These TV beauties looking gorgeous in Co-Ord sets
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! An intoxicated Kunal falls on Vandana, Mrunal takes advantage
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yashashri Masurkar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
MUMBAI: Yashashri Masurkar, the talented actress who plays the role of Bela in the hit series "Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re...
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet Singh
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
Mohit Malik on being part of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: The audience's feedback has been fantastic
Megha Sharma
Megha Sharma on being part of Pandiya store 2: I am getting a great response
Pariva Praniti
Exclusive! Pariva Praniti on how to make things easy for women, “Let them be and let them do whatever the hell they want to do”
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up if he will make a comeback in Anupamaa or not, reveals he misses shooting with Apara Mehta and Rupali Ganguly and much more
Ashmit
Exclusive! Ashmit Patel talks about his viral video from Bigg Boss Season 4 and shares his views on YouTubers Vs Tv actors concept
Diwali
Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali the celebrity-way, this year!