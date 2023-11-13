Yashashri Masurkar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

MUMBAI: Yashashri Masurkar, the talented actress who plays the role of Bela in the hit series "Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi," shares her thoughts on being a part of the show.

“I am playing Bela, Ankush’s wife (Manav Gohil). My role is of an understanding wife and a devoted mother who is righteous, strong and wise and who will face the biggest challenge any wife or mother can face in her life,” she says.

She adds that she loves being an actor. “I can't even imagine not being an actor. It is what I wanted to do since I was 4/5 years old,” she says. Talking about changes in the industry, she says, “There are too many. To name one big change, social media followers matter more than talent these days. I also found some good changes like people aren’t afraid to experiment with new stories or concepts.” She adds, “To keep talent above everything else and get rid of the 90-day payment rule. We receive money 90 days after the telecast and it’s not fair to the actors.”

Talking about her future plans, she says, “I want to work, travel, have fun and just take it easy in life.”