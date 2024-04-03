Yashashri Masurkar: People have become aware about mental health issues

MUMBAI : Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi actress Yashashri Masurkar says that the current generation is aware of the issues that they can face in the mental health space, and have no qualms in taking help for these. Recently, president Draupadi Murmu, in an exclusive interview with Smriti Irani, spoke about depression and mental health; and the actress says that this is a very good move.

“People have become aware about mental health issues. All those issues have become very important today, and there are many discussions around them. I am from the 90's generation and we were the suppressed generation, who didn’t have the outlet. It’s good that teenagers these days are aware of their mental health issues,” she says.

However, one needs to be careful about who we share things with, she says, adding, “I am an over-sharer, and I feel that it is okay to show that side as well. It’s okay to be yourself, but, of course, you have to be careful of who you are sharing with.”

Ask her how she keeps her mental health in check, she says, “I meditate, I spend time with nature and animals and that seems to help me.”