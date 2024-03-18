Yashashri Masurkar on playing Bela in Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi: She is like how our mothers were when we were growing up

MUMBAI : Nostalgia, a feeling of warmth and comfort this is what her character Bela would offer, says actress Yashashri Masurkar, who is part of the show Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks’ Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot, would be a show that people will relate well to, says the actress.

“The show’s title really drove me to be part of it, and so did my character Bela. For Bela, her family is the most significant in the world. She loves her family, and sacrifices a lot for them as well. She looks like all of our mothers, while growing up, and I thought it would be interesting to play Bela,” she says.

Talking about Bela, she says, “She is completely different compared  to how I am as a person. Bela suffers a lot. She doesn’t express much whereas I am very loud and outspoken in life. Bela represents every other woman in the Indian household. I have grown up watching them around me. So, it was a cakewalk. The audience would love her simplicity and always thinking about others first…she is selfless. That is what would have attracted me as an audience to Bela.”

Ask her what is the strength of the show, and she says, “The entire team of the show, especially the kids. We have an amazing team of technicians and actors who know their job well. All are super fun to work with. They are all super when it comes to their ability as actors. We keep each other entertained so shooting together feels like breathing fresh air.”

Talking about her onscreen partner Manav Gohil, she says, “I am not saying it because I am working with him right now but because this is the first time that I have been paired opposite someone so mature; he is such a great actor. He makes sure to keep everyone around him just as relaxed and free to play their parts. He gives you your space as an actor and that’s amazing.”

Meanwhile she says that it’s a pleasure to work with Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. “It has been a delight. My producers have given me a very rare thing that I haven’t experienced anywhere else. They have given me the freedom to bring out the child in me and that has been the biggest blessing. I am eternally thankful,” she says.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

