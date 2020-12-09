Yashraj Mukhate's next composition is on Shehnaaz Gill's popular Bigg Boss 13 dialogue

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame after remixing Saath Nibhana Saathiya's dialogue into a rap titled 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. He became an overnight star for his viral rap which features a scene from Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The scene sees Rupal Patel AKA Kokilaben, Rashi AKA Rucha Hasabnis, and Gia Manek AKA Gopi Bahu. (Read here: Rasode Mein Kaun Tha star Yashraj Mukhate makes another tune)

The singer has posted many such fun videos on his Instagram and everyone is praising Yashraj's creativity and talent.

Well, now, Yashraj is back with yet another composition and this time the man has taken inspiration from Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue from Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz gained immense popularity with her stint in the show. Her spontaneity, humor and one-liners were loved by many.

Yashraj made a catchy tune on Shehnaaz’s popular dialogue, “Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta, kutta”. He took to Instagram and posted the video which gained a lot of love from the audience.

Have a look at the video:

We’re sure this composition will also go viral. Which of his composition is your favourite?

