News

Yasmine searches for evidence against Zafar in 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 09:20 PM

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has enthralled the viewers with jaw-dropping twists and an exciting storyline with Aladdin seeking his revenge as Ali, and all comes together on the ultimate game changing night.

Soon Yasmine will be in search of evidence against evil Zafar.

As Zafar is creating a lot of difficulties for Aladdin, now as Yasmine will be finding some evidence, in Son Minar, Aladdin and Genies follow her.

It will be interesting to see if Yasmine will be able to find any evidence against Zafar.

Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!

Tags > Sony Sab, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Yasmine,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days