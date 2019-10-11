Yasmine searches for evidence against Zafar in 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has enthralled the viewers with jaw-dropping twists and an exciting storyline with Aladdin seeking his revenge as Ali, and all comes together on the ultimate game changing night.

Soon Yasmine will be in search of evidence against evil Zafar.

As Zafar is creating a lot of difficulties for Aladdin, now as Yasmine will be finding some evidence, in Son Minar, Aladdin and Genies follow her.

It will be interesting to see if Yasmine will be able to find any evidence against Zafar.

