Yatin Mehta roped in for Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about all the updates from the world of television and Bollywood along with the digital medium. The shows on Colors are much talked about espcially after its blockbuster seasonal project, Bigg Boss. The channel has always strived to attempt something different to offer to its audience. While the season 13 of Bigg Boss was a massive hit, it soon expanded its wings to bring Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a new show featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabrra, for their prospective romances were much loved and spoken about.

And somewhere, we feel that this is the second time that the channel has attempted to make a show bringing the most loved contestants on the forefront (Khatron Ke Khiladi brought the contestants yet again with a new presentation, Khatra Khatra Khatra).

And continuing its stratergy, Balaji Telefilms has now associated with Colors to introduce Pavitra Bhagya!

As we all know, Ekta Kapoor has caught the pulse of what exactly would entertain the audience and has consistently had her shows ruling the BARC charts. Currently, the lady helms five popular shows namely, Naagin 4, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Talking about Pavitra Bhagya, the show will star Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in the lead role opposite Beyhadh star Aneri Vajani.

As reported by us, the show will also star Abhishek Verma, musician and actor Sherrin Varghese, Vibha Chibber, Pratiksha Rai and Jatin Shah in the supporting cast.

Now, the latest we hear is that actor Yatin Mehta, who has earlier been seen in Kya Hoga Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Waaris among other shows, has been roped in the show. We hear that Yatin will play the younger brother of hero Kunal Jaisingh.

We could not get through Yatin for a comment.

The promos of the show are already on air and it will hit the TV screens from 2 March (2020).