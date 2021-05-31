Yay! 90s hit jodi Govinda-Neelam set to spread magic on the sets of Super Dancer - Chapter 4

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 which hit the small screens a few weeks back has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how the little contestants are leaving the judges stunned with their stellar performances.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu are the judges of the show and also incredible mentors for the contestants.

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Amit and Amardeep spread magic with their robotic dance, leave judges impressed

Super Dancer - Chapter 4 has witnessed many celebrity guests gracing the show adding more fun to it. It is quite entertaining to see the celebs enjoying the performances of the contestants and also having some fun time.

This week, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will witness the 90s hit jodi Neelam Kothari and Govinda. Yes, you heard it right!

It was quite a reunion as the actors met after a really long time and enjoyed reminiscing the good old days to a hilt!

From a grand entry to a trip down memory lane and impromptu jigs on stage with the judges and contestants, Neelam and Govinda were a delight.

Apart from all the fun and masti which Govinda and Neelam had which was a huge surprise for the fans, the contestants too had a beuatiful surprise for the guests. The contestants and the super gurus will pay a very special tribute for Govinda and Neelam on their chartbuster songs.

Are you excited about the coming episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4? Tell us in the comments.

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 airs on Sony TV on Sat and Sun at 8:00pm.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sony Tv takes top row for Non-Fictional shows with Super Dancer Chapter 4 followed by Indian Idol 12 and Dance Deewane 3