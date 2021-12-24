Yay: Amit Tandon is all set to resume his ACTING career!

MUMBAI: Amit began his showbiz career by participating in ‘Indian Idol 1’ way back in 2004 and later acted in shows like ‘Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ among others.

Though he was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, he has been a talented singer and has released quite some music singles, he revealed his plans of making a comeback into the acting space. He says: “After two years I would love to resume my acting career. I’m open to TV and Bollywood. But yes for a change I would wish to try the digital platform. I would love to explore the trending screen.”

He says: “I would love to essay roles with substance and aggression with a major touch of reality. My ideal choice will be playing action roles of a cop or a boxer. As per the question about bold scenes I keep all my intimacy for behind the camera. But on camera if required in the story not just for eyeballs then as an actor I can enact such scenes too.”

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: Filmibeat