YAY! Anupama-Anuj aka MaAn's NEXT-LEVEL romance in this video is unmissable

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he loves her.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

However, new twists and turns in the story are keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Anupamaa has finally started falling in love with Anuj, and things are moving forward between the duo.

She has now completely moved on from her past and looking for a bright future ahead.

Well, viewers are loving all the sweet moments between Anupama and Anuj in the show.

ALSO READ: Shocking! These actors refused the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupama

However, the duo is not leaving a single chance to impress and entertain viewers in real life as well.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's social media game is on point and they keep posting amazing pictures and videos on Instagram.

Their camaraderie is just magical and the latest romantic reel shared by Rupali is proof.

Take a look.

Well, it seems Anupamaa and Anuj will soon unite in the show, and we will get to see more such romantic moments between the duo.

Rupali fondly refers her and Gaurav's pair as MaAn, and today being Monday, she has this amazing video as a treat for her fans.

What's your take on Gaurav and Rupali's next-level romance in this reel? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Samar, Malvika, and Anuj go the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham way