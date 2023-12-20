Yay: Cast of Tose Naina Milaai Ke rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes!

MUMBAI : Dangal TV has an array of unique shows on its channel. One of the most distinguished shows includes Tose Naina Milaai Ke which stars Pratiek Chaudhary, Simaran Kaur, Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari in the leading roles.

The show is produced by Cockrow Pictures and Shaika Films.

The show is based on the backdrop of a village is known for bride transactions and a girl named Kuhu who is highly unattractive, thinks that she will never get married and will live with her parents however. Her life takes a 360 degrees turn when she and her sister marry 2 brothers from a rich family and a mysterious background.

The show has been keeping the readers engaged with some very dramatic twists and turns which keeps the audience hooked to the television screens. Along with that the show's actors also keep their social media followers engaged with fun posts and reels.

The show has achieved a new feat today as it has completed 100 episodes today! The show's lead Prateik Choudhary took to his social media handle to share his happiness and said:

100 episodes of happiness, hardwork and hustle. Thankyou so much to each and every viewer out there for getting us all the support in the world.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Tose Naina Milaai Ke heartiest congratulations!

