YAY: Fans trend Donal Bisht on Twitter as she makes a RE-ENTRY into the Bigg Boss 15 house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines for its romance, fights and controversies since the time it kicked-off.

Donal Bisht will now enter the show as a wild card.

As a result, #DonalBisht is now trending on Twitter. During her time on the show, Donal won many hearts. Though her journey on Bigg Boss came to an end early, she is definitely coming back with a bang. Since we broke the news, the actress' fans can't keep calm and are beyond happy.

Her fans' happiness knows no bounds. Sharing the excitement, a fan on Twitter wrote, "You can't ignore her, you can't shut her, she has her opinion & she will voice it, she's titanium & she's coming back!" Another fan tweeted, "#DonalBisht received immense support from her fans. Owing to the show's tripping TRP's the makers have decided to call her back. Want @DonalBisht to play like a lioness now. Can't wait for her return on this Weekend."

As many know, Donal was evicted from the show not because of audiences' votes but because of housemates' unanimous decision. Fans extended their support to the actress and called her eviction 'unfair'. Some even demanded the makers to bring her back on the show. And well, it's finally happening now.

Earlier talking about her eviction, Donal told us, "Yes, I've been cornered and it was evident like people also saw. After I came out, I came to know what I was feeling inside, people are doing wrong with me here, they are troubling me, the same thing was also felt by the audience and I never expected that I would be out of the house so soon." (Also Read: BREAKING! Sonal Panwar, Riddhi Kumar and Prasanna Bisht JOIN the cast of Voot's ‘Candy’)

She added, "This time Bigg Boss left the decision in the hands of the contestants and it was obvious they'll take my name and everyone could see the contestants were sidelining me and it was unfair."

CREDIT: SpotboyE