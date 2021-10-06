Yay! Gear up for 'Nachpan Ka Mahotsav' as Super Dancer Chapter 4 announces its Grand Finale

MUMBAI: As this season of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 nears its end, here’s looking back at some of the most precious moments from the show!

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will be hosting its grand finale, ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ on the 9th of October. With the top 5 finalists - Florina, Sanchit, Neerja, Soumit and Pruthviraj ready for the greatest dance battle on the show, speculations are abounded about who will take home the grand trophy. Whatever may be the result, Super Dancer Chapter 4 has left viewers wanting for more over the episodes. An emotional journey for not only the contestants but their voters as well, here’s looking back at the five moments that will be immensely missed in Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the show concludes its journey this season.

Special guests wanting to take home cute Florina

Florina is not only known to be a killer dance machine that made the special guests go, “wow” with every performance but, she is also a little charmer that made them and the audience go “awwww”. The way she spoke and responded to the compliments given to her or even her facial expressions while dancing made everyone’s hearts flutter. Special mention of the guests who went “fida” on Florina’s charms were Malaika Arora, who wished for a daughter like her followed by Farah Khan, Remo D’Souza, Neetu Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt! We would especially miss the way guests would want to take home the little cutie pie in exchange for the gifts they brought for her.

Esha’s mouthwatering treats from special guests

Foodie Esha has won the hearts of the audience and the judges with her groovy dance moves but what made Esha even more amazing was the fact that she was a certified foodie! Bowing down to Esha’s hunger pangs, special guests would often get mouthwatering food for her that looked so delicious that you could taste it only by looking at it. It was not only Esha who had the time of her life on the show, but it seems the audience did as well!

Sanchit being compared with dancing legend Michael Jackson

King of Pop, Michael Jackson had created a huge fanbase world over with his smooth dance moves, one of which that remains the hallmark of his style, the moonwalk! Yet, even Super Dancer Chapter 4 could boast of their own smooth dancer who is none other than Sanchit! His electrifying dance moves would shock the judges and the special guests so much so that his dance act was given the name ‘Sanchit Style’ by the judges!

Pruthviraj’s graphic performances

While all dancers had their own signature styles in the show, it was Pruthviraj’s ability to tell a story through his dance act that touched the hearts of many. Weaving imagination with dance moves, as judge Anurag Basu had once described Pruthviraj’s dance act to be, every time Pruthvi performed, it was a visual treat for the viewers.

Signature complimenting styles of the judges

When it comes to judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, they can be called the pillars of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Supporting and guiding the contestants throughout the show, the three judges won the hearts of the audience with their emotional connect and investment in trying to better each performance of every contestant. What would perhaps be always imprinted in the mind of the audience would be their signature styles in which they would complement each contestant. Whether it be dabbing with the contestants on the seedhi as Shilpa Shetty Kundra did, Geeta Kapur’s graceful bow or Anurag Basu’s Kattapa moment culminating in the “cup todh” moment, they were special and they were unique to the three of them.

Dance, drama, and dreams await you this coming Saturday! Don’t Forget to tune in for the grand finale on Super Dancer Chapter 4, ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahautsav’ only on 9th of October at 8:00pm.