Yay: It’s time for #UmRashJiv fans to cheer up as Bigg Boss 15’s trio Rajiv Adatia, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz have a hearty REUNION!

MUMBAI : Rashami Desai, who was one of the finalists of the season was the first to get evicted in the finale. She took the sixth spot in the 15th season. Meanwhile, Umar Riaz, who created headlines with his eviction, didn’t attend the grand finale.

Talking about their bond, Umar, Rashami and Rajiv were the second most loved trio on the show after Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Bigg Boss 15’s coveted trophy was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash. Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up and Karan Kundrra took the second runner up’s position.

It’s time for all the #UmRashJiv fans to cheer up as Bigg Boss 15’s trio Rajiv Adatia, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz have reunited post the grand finale of the season. In their latest Instagram posts, the trio shared a happy and quirky selfie as they got together outside the Bigg Boss house for the first time after the season’s end. Rajiv called Umar and Rashami his ‘bestest’ as he posted the pictures. He wrote, “Here you go UMRASHJIV together for our fans!!! My 2 bestest!!! @umarriazz91 @imrashamidesai”

