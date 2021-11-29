YAY! It's going to be a working pregnancy for me as the doctors have given me a thumbs up, says Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee recently gave out the happy news of her pregnancy thereby bringing cheer among all her fans and friends.

In conversation with a media portal, Pooja revealed, "I've been working each day, and it's going to be a working pregnancy for me as the doctors have given me a thumbs up. Although the working hours of reduced, I did three dance sequences during my pregnancy."

Pooja Banerjee is also grateful to the makers for supporting her. "Also, the makers have been quite considerate and accommodative, and plan things according to my comfort. So I'm grateful for that," Pooja added. Pooja Banerjee has been having a pretty ambitious daily routine that many expecting mothers can only work hard to achieve. From eating healthy to staying active and working through pregnancy. Even though for lesser hours, the actress made sure that she continues shooting through her pregnancy.

Pooja has been practicing prenatal yoga, eating super healthy, and trying to stay as active as possible even at work. The actress recently posted a video where she was seen taking her followers through what she eats in a day. Her meals seem to include healthy foods like muesli, apricots, dates, orange juice, and loads of fruits. The diva even mentioned how she talks to plants as a part of her holistic routine.

CREDIT: Filmibeat