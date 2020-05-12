News

Kumkum Bhagy star Sriti Jha is in love but there's a twist

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 May 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI:Sriti Jha is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. The actress plays the role of Pragya. The show has made her a household name. Sriti is paired opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia who plays the role of Abhi Mehra.

Here's an interesting update about Sriti's personal life.

Well, the actress is in love. Yes, you read that right!

If you don't believe us, check out yourself.

Well, she is in love with her quarantine phase and she also mentioned that she won’t leave it. Sriti seems to be enjoying her free time. We are sure many of you must be wondering if Sriti has revealed the love of her life!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Sriti Jha Pragya Abhi Mehra Shabbir Ahluwalia quarantine phase TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV shows which supposedly won’t return post the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here